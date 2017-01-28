At the current rate this January will go down as pretty mild and the warmest in 11 years. The month's average temperature to date is 39.6° compared to the normal of 32.8°. That's an impressive 6.2 degrees above average and the days ahead won't be bitterly cold either. Here's a look at the expected high temperatures going into February.

None of these numbers spell out significant cold leading to a big drop in our avg. January temperature.

February on the other hand appears to start on an opposite note, with temps below average right out of the gate. Nothing at this time appears to be brutally cold, but the forecast is trending to a more Winter like pattern and we'll have to keep an eye on the 1st week of February. The overall set-up does support some snow within that 2/6 - 2/10 window, but who sees it, is currently too far out to call.

Image from Weatherbell.com

