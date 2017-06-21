Tracking Tropical Storm Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed and could impact

Mike Taylor
9:18 PM, Jun 20, 2017

Tropical Storm Cindy has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and ABC 2 Meteorologist Mike Taylor explains how she could impact Maryland

Tropical storm Cindy is brewing in the Gulf and she's bringing a lot of tropical moisture with her as these storms usually do. The rain potential is very large and is also the storm's greatest threat.

Here's a look at Cindy's current stats:

Maryland's Weekend Forecast:

If you have weekend plans you may want to keep an eye on this storm during the week. The remnants of this storm is expected to push in our direction later this week. This could bring some heavy rain to the Baltimore area over the weekend. We'll keep an eye on the timing and placement as we get closer to the weekend.

