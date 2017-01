An upper level disturbance is crossing through the Midwest and is expected to impact the Mid-Atlantic Thursday night into Friday morning

This is a pretty "low confidence" system, meaning we could possibly see even less or more than forecasted. This is due to the overall set up of this system, which is pretty unorganized.

We'll have a dry slot pretty close to Maryland, a jet streak above us, while an area of low pressure will be developing just south of us. How all these features interact will determine our snowfall impacts.

Here are a couple of updates regarding the snow:

1.The snow will arrive this evening on the tail end of rush hour, between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

2. It will still continue overnight into tomorrow morning but it will end a bit earlier around 4 a.m. before rush hour.

