Severe Storms Arrive Monday

BALTIMORE - A strong cold front moving into Central Maryland on Monday will trigger severe thunderstorms.
Scattered to numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon into the early evening. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary severe hazard but large hail is also possible.
Localized flash flooding is also a concern as thunderstorms move through the area.
