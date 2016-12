Deep within the dry and hot Sahara Desert is the Algerian town of Ain Sefra, which was hit by surprise snowfall on December 19th. It's reported that this was the first time snow has fallen in this region in nearly 37 years.

The last time snow was reported was during a blizzard that hit the town in February 1979. Ain Sefra is 1,078 meters above sea level and is surrounded by the Atlas Mountains, which does play a role in their "rare" snow potential.

Photo Credit: Karim Bouchetata