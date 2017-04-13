Allergy sufferers are well aware it's allergy season and the main culprit this year is tree pollen. The pollen levels in trees are double the average for Spring and if you have a dark colored car, you may have already noticed the film its been leaving across the area.

Maryland's erratic Winter is partly to blame for the spike in tree pollen this season. Rain and humidity would help to reduce the amount of pollen in the air, but currently there isn't much rain in the 7-Day Forecast this week.

Allergist recommend keeping the windows at home and at the office closed to keep the pollen out. If you have a car it is recommended to change the Cabin Filter, which helps to keep allergens and pollutants out of the cabin. It's also suggested to avoid the outdoors between 5 a.m and 10 a.m if you can, since this is when pollen counts are at their highest.

To track the pollen levels this season, be sure to bookmark our Allergy Forecast page. It's updated daily with the latest pollen levels, forecasts and stories to get you through the season. Hang in there!

