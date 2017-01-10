Ice & Snow Possible this Weekend

Most Marylanders would agree on taking snow over ice any day. Well once again Maryland will have a chance of ice and snow this weekend. The forecast itself is very tricky since a 1 or 2 degree difference for the surface and aloft will create a BIG difference in precipitation type.

Image from weatherbell.com

At this point what we know is that a stationary front will be in the area which will be shifting from north to south during the course of the weekend. The placement of this front will determine our precipitation type for Saturday, but at this point snow, ice, sleet & even rain are all on the table.

Be sure to keep up with the 7 Day Forecast if you have travel plans this weekend.

*Midwest Ice Storm Possible*

Image from weatherbell.com

Compared to what the Midwest could get, anything we'll see this weekend won't be as bad. Several models have been consistently bringing a significant ice storm to the Midwest where up to a half inch of ice is possible. If you have family and friends in this part of the country, make sure they're aware of the potential and follow their forecast as well.

