Don't Miss the Pink Moon

Although the name suggests this moon will be pink, that's not exactly the case for this special space event. This full moon got its name from Native Americans, who called it the Pink Moon because it typically coincided with the bloom of pink flowers like the wild ground phlox, which blossom in April and are thought to symbolize new beginnings.

The moon will be visible at its full phase Tuesday night on April 11, but Skywatchers can also catch the full moon anywhere from April 10th - 12th. This full moon marks the start of several religious festivals around the world, including the birth of Hanuman in India, the beginning of Passover for Jews, and the Christian Easter celebrations take place on the first Sunday after the full moon.

Clouds and Rain on the Way

Clouds and rain will be making their way into the Mid Atlantic Tuesday night. This will make the Pink Moon tough to see by Tuesday night for some. You can already see the clouds on the horizon as high pressure slowly drifts away from us.

