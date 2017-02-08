Did Someone Say Snow?

The saying goes: If you don't like the weather in Baltimore, wait until tomorrow.

Precisely! If you are not a fan of the sunshine and temperatures in the 60s and 70s in winter, just wait until tomorrow. Literally, tomorrow the snow will arrive, along with temperatures in the 30s.

An area of low pressure will ride up the eastern seaboard tomorrow bringing snow to the area by tomorrow morning. It will start as rain then switch to snow as the cold air begins to wrap into the system.

Timing: The rain/snow will arrive between 3 and 4 a.m. and linger until around 11 a.m. There may be another snow band/squall that moves in later in the day/evening just in time to affect the evening commute.

Impacts: Rush hour will be affected. There may be some school delays/closings.

Amount: The potential for up to 6 inches is possible farther north and east. With that said, The ground is really warm. We have had 2 days in the 60s and 1 day in the 70s leading up to this event. Any snow that falls at the onset of the storm will melt on contact with the ground, which will cut down on snowfall totals. There will be more accumulation on grassy surfaces. When it is all said and done, 3-4 inches of snow is possible.

Stay Tuned for the latest updates on this storm!

https://www.facebook.com/Lynetteweather/