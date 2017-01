Colder Air Is Coming!

BALTIMORE - After several days of mild temperatures, colder air will make a comeback as we round out the month of January.

Normal high temperatures this time of year should hover in the low 40s. High temperatures for the last week of January into the first couple days of February look to be near normal to below normal.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday, allowing for colder air to start to seep into the region. An upper-level trof may build overhead late next week.

Stay tuned!