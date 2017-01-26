Chance of Snow Monday

Models are beginning to pick up on a chance of snow to close out our weekend. This is due to an area of low pressure expected to develop Sunday night into Monday. Overall this system doesn't look too impressive and little to no accumulation is expected, but it may be enough to threat the roads.

Be sure to keep up with the 7-Day forecast during the weekend as we continue to track this system.

