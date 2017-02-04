BALTIMORE - Punxsutawney Phil may have predicted '6 more weeks of winter' but warmer air continues to surge into the region.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting above average temperatures through the middle of February.

Next week, a warm front will lift into the area bringing rain but also milder air. Temperatures Monday - Wednesday will be in the 50s, and some spots could see highs in the low 60s!

This is bad news for snow lovers in Central Maryland. So far this winter, BWI has only picked up 0.07" of snow. And while there can still be bouts of cold, largely temperatures through the next 2 weeks will be mild.

Stay tuned!