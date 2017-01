Winter storm watches and warnings have been issued for several southeastern Maryland counties this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a distinct difference between the two weather alerts.

A Winter Storm Warning brings a high chance of heavy snow, sleet or ice that could significantly impact the area.

Winter Storm Watches carry a medium threat of snow, sleet or ice. A watch indicates a storm is possible, but not necessarily expected.

RELATED: Winter storm watch issued for part of the Eastern Shore

Caroline, Queen Annes and Talbot Counties are currently under a winter storm watch through Saturday at 6 p.m.

Somerset, Wicomico and Worchester Counties are under a winter storm warning through Sunday at 1 a.m.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android