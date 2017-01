A few flurries remain after Maryland’s first snowfall of the year, but officials urge caution during the morning commute.

Charlie Gischlar of the State Highway Administration said around 1500 crews are still on the roads statewide, but will begin to scale back as mostly wet pavement remains.

Gischlar said early pretreatment efforts on roads and interstate highways were successful, but drivers shouldn’t be too confident and should obey all speed limits.

Major routes looking pretty good out there this morning. Still cold so watch out for untreated roads. @ABC2NEWS pic.twitter.com/pWNP2VxwPl — Brendan McNamara (@BrendanABC2) January 6, 2017

“Just be careful on the elevated roadways,” Gischlar told ABC2. “We’re approaching the coldest part of the morning. Bridges, ramps, overpasses, they freeze first. It doesn’t take much to get a car into a spin.”

