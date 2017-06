Severe thunderstorm watch issued in parts of Maryland

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued June 19 at 1:28PM EDT expiring June 19 at 1:45PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Cumberland, York

Tornado Warning issued June 19 at 1:27PM EDT expiring June 19 at 2:15PM EDT in effect for: Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Schuylkill, York

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued June 19 at 11:17AM EDT expiring June 19 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York

Flash Flood Watch issued June 19 at 5:18AM EDT expiring June 19 at 9:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Lancaster, Lebanon, York