Monday's storm leaves damage in its wake

Central Maryland was under a severe thunderstorm watch Monday afternoon and into the evening. Many of the state's counties saw heavy rain, wind and an EF0 tornado touched down in Montgomery County.

Thankfully, there weren't any reports of injuries, but some people have a mess to clean up. One Canton resident's car was damaged for a second time by a tree.

Don Canham lives in the 800 block of Elwood Avenue. He says a different tree damaged another one of his vehicles back in April of 2016. Canham wasn’t happy but glad no one was hurt.

The weather also caused multiple accidents on I-83, slowing traffic for hours.

At this time, there’s been no reports of injuries or widespread damage.

If you see any downed trees, powerless or live wires, stay away from them and call 911 or BGE.