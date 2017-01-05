Crews prepare roads for first snowfall of the season
WMAR Staff
6:07 AM, Jan 5, 2017
6:09 AM, Jan 5, 2017
Roadways are being pretreated across Maryland as the first snowfall of the winter season makes its way to the area Thursday evening.
The Maryland Department of Transportation's State Highway Administration (SHA) said workers are treating roads and interstate highways with a salt brine designed to prevent snow or ice from sticking to the pavement.
Drivers can track the latest road conditions by visiting SHA's website and clicking "CHART."
"The storm is expected to impact Friday morning's rush hour, which presents challenges for SHA crews as they become stuck in the same traffic as everyone else," SHA Administrator Gregory C. Johnson, P.E., said in a news release. "We ask that travelers make smart and informed travel choices Friday morning by delaying commuting to enable crews to effectively treat roads."