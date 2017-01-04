Anne Arundel County opens warming centers in advance of cold, possible snow

With snow possibly on the way over the next few days, Anne Arundel County is opening up several warming centers for residents.

The county is opening the centers at 5 p.m. Wednesday. They will remain open until 7 a.m. Monday.

Community rooms at the following county police precincts will be open:

Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena

Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater

Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton

Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore

Baltimore County Police also reminded residents that libraries and senior centers are open to the public as a relief from the cold.

