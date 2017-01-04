Anne Arundel County opens warming centers in advance of cold, possible snow

Mostly clear
HI: 33°
LO: 26°
HI: 32°
LO: 25°
HI: 27°
LO: 21°
With snow possibly on the way over the next few days, Anne Arundel County is opening up several warming centers for residents.
The county is opening the centers at 5 p.m. Wednesday. They will remain open until 7 a.m. Monday.
Community rooms at the following county police precincts will be open:
Eastern District: 204 Pasadena Road, Pasadena
Southern District: 35 Stepneys Lane, Edgewater
Western District: 8273 Telegraph Road, Odenton
Northern District: 939 Hammonds Lane, Baltimore
Baltimore County Police also reminded residents that libraries and senior centers are open to the public as a relief from the cold.
