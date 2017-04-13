Vehicle fire closed NB I-895 at Harbor Tunnel

WMAR Staff
7:50 AM, Apr 13, 2017
8:39 AM, Apr 13, 2017
A vehicle fire closed the right lane of I-895 NB at the Harbor Tunnel in Baltimore Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials. 

The disabled car is being towed and the road has since reopened.

 

 

