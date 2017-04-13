A vehicle fire closed the right lane of I-895 NB at the Harbor Tunnel in Baltimore Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported, according to fire officials.

The disabled car is being towed and the road has since reopened.

UPDATE: NB I-895 Harbor Tunnel traffic released. #baltraffic — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 13, 2017

NB I-895 traffic held at Harbor Tunnel due to vehicle fire. #baltraffic pic.twitter.com/wltJE41WZL — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 13, 2017