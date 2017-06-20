Overturned tractor trailer closes EB Rt. 100 in Anne Arundel County

Mostly Cloudy
An overturned tractor trailer closes eastbound Rt. 100 at I-97 in Anne Arundel County Tuesday.
The left shoulder and right off-ramp lane are open.
Drivers can bypass the crash area by taking southbound I-97 to Quarterfield Road to Eastbound MD 100.
Traffic Alert: Anne Arundel Co. Get around EB MD 100 closure at I-97 by taking I-97 SB to Quarterfield Rd to EB MD 100. #mdotnews #mdtraffic— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 20, 2017
Traffic Alert- AA Co.: Looking for detour from EB MD 100? Take NB MD 170 to EB MD 176 EB to I-97. Or take SB MD 170 to EB MD 174 to I-97.— MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 20, 2017
OVERTURNED TRACTOR TRAILER continues to close EB Rt.100@ 97. Left shoulder & right off-ramp lane open. Use Rt.32 instead. #AnneArundelCounty— ABC2 Traffic (@MarylandTraffic) June 20, 2017
