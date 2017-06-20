Overturned tractor trailer closes EB Rt. 100 in Anne Arundel County

An overturned tractor trailer closes eastbound Rt. 100 at I-97 in Anne Arundel County Tuesday.

The left shoulder and right off-ramp lane are open.

Drivers can bypass the crash area by taking southbound I-97 to Quarterfield Road to Eastbound MD 100.

Traffic Alert: Anne Arundel Co. Get around EB MD 100 closure at I-97 by taking I-97 SB to Quarterfield Rd to EB MD 100. #mdotnews #mdtraffic — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 20, 2017

Traffic Alert- AA Co.: Looking for detour from EB MD 100? Take NB MD 170 to EB MD 176 EB to I-97. Or take SB MD 170 to EB MD 174 to I-97. — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 20, 2017