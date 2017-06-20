Overturned tractor trailer closes EB Rt. 100 in Anne Arundel County

WMAR Staff
8:29 AM, Jun 20, 2017
36 mins ago
Copyright Associated Press

An overturned tractor trailer closes eastbound Rt. 100 at I-97 in Anne Arundel County Tuesday.

The left shoulder and right off-ramp lane are open. 

Drivers can bypass the crash area by taking southbound I-97 to Quarterfield Road to Eastbound MD 100.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top