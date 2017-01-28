Police: Multi-vehicle crash on Belair Road involved 11 patients

A multi-vehicle crash in Fallston involved at least 11 patients, according to fire officials.

The collision occurred during rush hour Friday in the 1700 block of Belair Road near Plaza Ford.

Fire and EMS were on the scene and a total of six ambulances were used for transport, according to the Harford County Fire and EMS Facebook page.

1/27, 5p: Stay clear of the 1700 block of Bel Air Road near Plaza Ford. Fire and EMS are working a multi vehicle... https://t.co/bQzkepJBDp — Harford Co Fire/EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) January 27, 2017

This incident is still under investigation.

