Police: Multi-vehicle crash on Belair Road involved 11 patients

WMAR Staff
7:53 PM, Jan 27, 2017
9:29 PM, Jan 27, 2017
A multi-vehicle crash in Fallston involved at least 11 patients, according to fire officials.

The collision occurred during rush hour Friday in the 1700 block of Belair Road near Plaza Ford. 

Fire and EMS were on the scene and a total of six ambulances were used for transport, according to the Harford County Fire and EMS Facebook page.

This incident is still under investigation. 

