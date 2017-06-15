Driver dies in tractor-trailer accident near Hagerstown

8:36 AM, Jun 15, 2017

Police Lights. (Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Maryland State Police say the driver of a tractor trailer died after running off the road and striking a tree near Hagerstown Thursday morning. Police say the truck was driving eastbound on I-70 near Rt 65 when it ran off the right side of the highway, down an embankment and struck a tree.

Police expect the road to be closed until 9:30 a.m. while the truck is removed; fuel is being off-loaded to prevent spilling into Antietam Creek.

No one else was involved in the accident; police are continuing to investigate. 

