Driver dies in tractor-trailer accident near Hagerstown
8:36 AM, Jun 15, 2017
Share Article
HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Maryland State Police say the driver of a tractor trailer died after running off the road and striking a tree near Hagerstown Thursday morning. Police say the truck was driving eastbound on I-70 near Rt 65 when it ran off the right side of the highway, down an embankment and struck a tree.
Police expect the road to be closed until 9:30 a.m. while the truck is removed; fuel is being off-loaded to prevent spilling into Antietam Creek.
No one else was involved in the accident; police are continuing to investigate.
@MDSP expects EB I-70 at Rt 65 to be completely closed approx 9:30 am so TT can be removed. Please avoid area. Check https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc