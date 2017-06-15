Driver dies in tractor-trailer accident near Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Maryland State Police say the driver of a tractor trailer died after running off the road and striking a tree near Hagerstown Thursday morning. Police say the truck was driving eastbound on I-70 near Rt 65 when it ran off the right side of the highway, down an embankment and struck a tree.

Police expect the road to be closed until 9:30 a.m. while the truck is removed; fuel is being off-loaded to prevent spilling into Antietam Creek.

No one else was involved in the accident; police are continuing to investigate.

@MDSP expects EB I-70 at Rt 65 to be completely closed approx 9:30 am so TT can be removed. Please avoid area. Check https://t.co/jxqlSYD4wc — MD State Police (@MDSP) June 15, 2017

Fuel from TT is being off-loaded to prevent it spilling into Antietam Crk when truck is removed. Traffic delays will continue thru a.m. — MD State Police (@MDSP) June 15, 2017

TT is only vehicle involved in crash. Driver is deceased. Ran off right side of roadway and down embankment before striking tree. — MD State Police (@MDSP) June 15, 2017