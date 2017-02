A crash was reported on Lord Baltimore Drive in Windsor Mill Tuesday morning.

An MTA bus is reportedly involved.

The incident took place on Lord Baltimore Drive between Bexhill Road and Oak Haven Circle.

No additional details are available at this time.

CRASH: Lord Baltimore Dr. Windsor Mill b/w Bexhill Rd. & Oak Haven Circle; MTA bus reportedly involved #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/TtgQ2E6ztz — ABC2 Traffic (@MarylandTraffic) February 7, 2017

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android