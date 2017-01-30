I-83 north in Pennsylvania reopens after multi-vehicle accident

A portion of I-83 has reopened in southern Pennsylvania after a multi-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.

But all lanes remain closed on I-83 southbound between exits 10 and 8.

The accident was reported about 1:20 p.m. According to media reports, one person was killed, and at least nine people were taken to area hospitals.

More than 40 vehicles were involved in the crash.

