Winter making a comeback as Groundhog Day approaches

In the last 10 days, at least for a short time, the eastern two-thirds of the country has been looking and feeling more like March or April with warmer temperatures and even deadly tornadoes as opposed to the cold, snowy end of January we can usually expect.
Now, the jet stream is shifting again, moving to more of a zonal flow — straight west to east. This has caused a stretch of calmer weather, but at the same time, it's also allowing the cooler winter air to return.
This doesn't appear to be a major arctic outbreak but a return to more normal winter-like conditions.