The next total solar eclipse will be in 2024

Today's total solar eclipse across the United States is an event we haven't seen in nearly a century. And that's because of the path it takes across the U.S. from coast to coast.

If you aren't able to make it to the path of totality this year, start making plans for seven years from now.

See photos of today’s eclipse activities around the U.S.

The next total solar eclipse visible in the United States will happen on April 8, 2024.

The path for the next total solar eclipse won't be the same as this year, but it will still cut a path across a large section of the United States, stretching from southern Texas to northern Maine.

Begin making your reservations now because the next total solar eclipse visible across a significant swath of the United States won't happen after that until 2045.

