It's going to be hot this week: Tips for staying cool

We all know staying inside with air conditioning will help us remain cool and avoid the dangers of extreme heat.

But if being indoors isn't an option, there are other ways to help prevent overheating:

1. DRINK A LOT. Water ... it's key. Hydration is so important when we're hot, otherwise we will get dehydrated.

2. LIGHTEN UP. Wear the lightest garments you own to allow some air to get to your skin. Loose fitting clothing is good.

3. STAY INSIDE. It's obvious and we already said it, but man is it important! Go to the movies or something.

4. PROTECT THE PETS. In extreme-heat areas, those with pets might consider how hot the ground is to the touch of their paws. There are doggie boots out there. Make your own if you have to, but protect their paws!

5. CRACK YOUR WINDOWS. Your car will get so stinking hot if you don't allow a breeze to pass through. And more importantly don't leave things inside it — especially humans and pets. But also remember makeup will melt, beverages could burn your tongue and food will go bad.