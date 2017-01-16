UMBC men's basketball team "confused" in loss to Albany

BALTIMORE - The UMBC men's basketball team lost to Albany on Monday 77-50.

Baltimore native Rodney Elliott led all Retrievers with nine points.

Albany got an 18-point effort from David Nichols. Joe Cremo chipped in with 15 points.

"We didn't match their intensity. A lot of it had to do with our offense, [it] was sputtering. They did a good job of kind of frustrating us with that," said UMBC head coach Ryan Odom. "We've got to be tougher. We've got to be a tougher basketball team all around. Certainly from an offensive perspective you're going to have nights where you play well on that side. But we can't look like we looked tonight. We looked confused. We did not handle it the way a veteran team should."

UMBC (12-6, 3-2) entered the game riding its best start in division one program history through 17 games.

The Great Danes (10-9, 1-3) picked up their first America East Conference win of the season.

