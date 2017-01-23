Towson men's, women's lacrosse want more success after historic seasons

Towson, Md. - After a record-setting 2016, the Towson men's lacrosse team is ready to take that next step.

“Get to the national championship, Memorial Day weekend and bring the title back to Towson,” said Tigers midfielder Jack Adams.

Towson is coming off a program best 16-win 2016 season (16-3).

“We come into this year with a lot of confidence but also with a target on our back,” said 2016 CAA Co-Player of the Year Ryan Drenner. “Teams now realize that we are a competitor.”

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerABC2 and Facebook

Last year's run ended in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals with a loss to cross-town rival Loyola. A defeat still fresh in their minds.

“I think our guys definitely use that as a sense of frustration and knowing that we were that close,” said Tigers head coach Shawn Nadelen.

“You still have that taste in your mouth after that loss,” added Drenner. “I’m sure we’re not going to forget that until we play them again.”

While the men's team has been at work for two weeks already, the women took the field for their first practice of 2017 on Monday.

The Tigers women are coming off their fourth conference title in the last five years. And their first ever NCAA Tournament win.

“We return a lot of experience, a lot of hunger to build on what we’ve done,” said Tigers head coach Sonia LaMonica. “They’re just excited. They want to get going.”

“I think experience is huge and we did gain a lot of that last year. We only lost three starters and we have a lot of experience coming back this year,” added Towson defender Kelly McQuilkin.

Just like the men, the women are the preseason favorites in Colonial Athletic Association.

“We all know that we have the potential to get to Memorial Day weekend,” said Towson attacker/midfielder Samantha Brookheart. “We’ve played teams that were there and we know we can fit right in there.”

The women begin their regular season February 4 hosting Stony Brook. The men start their season February 18 at Mount St. Mary's.