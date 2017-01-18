Towson men's hoops starting to hit their stride

Towson, Md. -

After an 0-4 start to the conference schedule, the Towson Tigers men’s basketball team is starting to put it together with back-to-back wins against Delaware and Northeastern.

“Both of those wins were huge. Definitely for our confidence and just to stay in the race. We definitely needed those wins,” said Towson guard Mike Morsell.

They’re hoping their latest victory is a turning point. Last Saturday they snapped Northeastern’s eight-game win streak, handing them their first conference loss as well.

“Our energy level was good. We were ready,” said Tigers head coach Pat Skerry. “They were undefeated in the league. They had some great wins over Michigan State and UConn. We got up 25-7 early. I thought our depth got to them a little bit.”

Picked by many to do damage in the Colonial Athletic Association this season, Towson (10-9, 2-4) knows it’s not about how you start the CAA schedule, it’s what you do down the stretch.

“This is the time of year, we’ve got to continue to, I thought we made a big step last week. Now we’ve got to make another step forward,” added Skerry. “It’s that time of year where now it’s like alright let’s turn it up. Let’s have that heightened sense of urgency and get to where we know we can get to.”

The glue that holds this Tigers team together is without a doubt John Davis, the senior forward who has been gutting through the season playing with a stress fracture in his left foot. He needs only 8 wins to become Towson's winningest player in its division one history. The current all-time win mark is 75 held by Timajh Parker-Rivera.

“It means a lot,” said Davis. “I guess when the time comes and I break the record finally. Just trying to win every game that we can and once we get to the eight wins or whatever it will be a special moment.”

“We certainly hope he can get there. He deserves it. If you had 13 guys on scholarship like him every day in practice you wouldn’t need coaches,” said Skerry.

Towson visits Hofstra on Thursday. The Tigers are looking for their first road win since beating UMBC over a month ago.