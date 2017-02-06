Tom Brady loses Super Bowl game jersey

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady captured his fifth Super Bowl title along with head coach Bill Belichick. But the Super Bowl MVP noticed something was missing during the celebration in the locker room.

Brady couldn't find his jersey he wore during the game.

The quarterback went through the locker room, checked several bags and suspects somebody stole his jersey.

When he saw Patriots owner Robert Kraft in the locker room, Brady told him the news.

Kraft jokingly responded, telling the quarterback to check online for the jersey.

