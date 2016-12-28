The Nest with Steve Smith Sr. 12/25/16

Light rain
Steve Smith talks football with guests recorded live from the Iron Rooster. Host Jamie Costello. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/user/WMARabc2news
The Nest will go beyond your typical Monday morning quarterback banter, giving Baltimore sports fans a chance to get to know Ravens wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and teammates he brings on the show.
The show airs at 11:30 a.m. each Sunday. Archived shows, like the one above, are available at http://abc2news.com/thenest.