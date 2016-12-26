Steelers win AFC North, beating Ravens

Associated Press
7:56 PM, Dec 25, 2016

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 25: Le'Veon Bell #26 of the Pittsburgh Steelers leaps into the end zone in front of Eric Weddle #32 of the Baltimore Ravens for a 7 yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter during the game at Heinz Field on December 25, 2016 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Joe Sargent

Pittsburgh won the AFC North in spectacular fashion Sunday, scoring the winning touchdown with 9 seconds remaining to beat archrival Baltimore 31-27.

Antonio Brown reached over the goal line after taking in a short pass from Ben Roethlisberger for the 4-yard score. Brown was stood up inside the 1, but somehow extended the ball -- barely -- into the end zone.

The Steelers (10-5) scored 21 points in the fourth quarter. They eliminated the Ravens (8-7) from contention.

Pittsburgh will host a wild-card game on Jan. 7 or 8.

Kansas City secured a playoff spot when the Ravens lost.

Earlier this weekend, Atlanta beat Carolina 33-16 , then the Falcons clinched the NFC South title when New Orleans beat Tampa Bay 31-24. The Bucs' loss also allowed the New York Giants, losers to Philadelphia on Thursday night , to clinch a wild-card spot. Atlanta now has a chance in its regular season finale to clinch a first-round bye after Seattle lost 34-31 to Arizona.

Houston beat Cincinnati on Saturday night to clinch its second straight AFC South title after Tennessee's 38-17 loss to Jacksonville .  The Texans also will host a wild-card game.

Green Bay won its fifth straight to move closer to the NFC North title, eliminating Minnesota with a 38-25 victory. The Packers moved into the lead for a wild-card berth, and now the Packers must wait to face Detroit for the division crown on Jan. 1.

Detroit is at Dallas on Monday night.

Miami beat Buffalo 34-31 in overtime to move closer to its first playoff berth since 2008. A Denver loss to Kansas City on Sunday night would give Miami the AFC's final wild-card berth and eliminate the defending Super Bowl champion Broncos.

The Redskins (8-6-1)  routed Chicago 41-21 to keep them alive a bit longer in the NFC.

The regular season ends Jan. 1.

