On the Sidelines with Shawn Stepner: Struggling O's, Jeremy Maclin joins Ravens

Shawn Stepner
10:17 PM, Jun 22, 2017
ABC2 Sports Reporter Shawn Stepner is On the Sidelines breaking down the O's, Jeremy Maclin and a beer league soccer team who competed against DC United.

What do the struggling O's need to do to get out of this slump? The Ravens signed Jeremy Maclin. What will be bring the team and can the offensive line give Joe enough time to find his weapons?

Plus - a pub league soccer team with the opportunity to compete against D.C. United.

RELATED: Maryland "pub league" soccer team keeps winning, will play D.C. United

