Upgrades coming to M&T Bank Stadium will result in an increase in ticket prices.

The Baltimore Ravens will raise season ticket prices for the first time in four years - ranging from about four percent to a little more than 10 percent.

M&T Bank Stadium will undergo a $144 million renovation over the next several years.

RELATED: M&T Bank Stadium will get a $144 million upgrade

Some of those upgrades include new video boards and escalators to the upper deck.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.