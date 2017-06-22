Ravens release 2017 training camp schedule

Veteran players will report on July 26. The first team practice will take place the next morning at 8:45 a.m.
Players wrapped up the offseason program last week with a mandatory minicamp. Veteran players are now on a five-week break until training camp. Rookies will continue workouts through next week before starting their break.
Fans have three chances to watch the Ravens play at free, open practice sessions:
Sunday, July 30: 6 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium (Fireworks night)
Saturday, Aug. 5: 6 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Military Appreciation Day)