Ravens release 2017 training camp schedule

Football season is almost here. The Baltimore Ravens announced their training camp schedule on Wednesday.

Training camp will begin on July 26.



Who's ready for football season?



✋✋✋✋ pic.twitter.com/yXOe0QDTs5 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 21, 2017

Veteran players will report on July 26. The first team practice will take place the next morning at 8:45 a.m.

Players wrapped up the offseason program last week with a mandatory minicamp. Veteran players are now on a five-week break until training camp. Rookies will continue workouts through next week before starting their break.

Fans have three chances to watch the Ravens play at free, open practice sessions: