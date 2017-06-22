Ravens release 2017 training camp schedule

WMAR Staff
7:45 AM, Jun 22, 2017
BALTIMORE, MD - MAY 17: Linebacker C.J. Mosley #57 of the Baltimore Ravens participates in the Baltimore Ravens Rookie Minicamp on May 17, 2014 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

Larry French
Football season is almost here. The Baltimore Ravens announced their training camp schedule on Wednesday.

Veteran players will report on July 26. The first team practice will take place the next morning at 8:45 a.m.

Players wrapped up the offseason program last week with a mandatory minicamp. Veteran players are now on a five-week break until training camp. Rookies will continue workouts through next week before starting their break.

Fans have three chances to watch the Ravens play at free, open practice sessions:

  • Sunday, July 30: 6 p.m. at M&T Bank Stadium (Fireworks night)
  • Saturday, Aug. 5: 6 p.m. at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Military Appreciation Day)
  • Saturday, Aug. 12: 10 a.m. at M&T Bank Stadium

