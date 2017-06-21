Ravens legend Ray Lewis joins FOX as NFL analyst

Ravens legend Ray Lewis will join FOX Sports 1 as an NFL analyst.

In a statement, FOX Sports said that Lewis could appear on a number of the network's shows later this year.

Lewis' expressed his excitement in a statement released by FOX Sports:

“My relationship with football and love for the game continues to grow. This opportunity, to bring my passion for the game of football into homes of NFL fans across the country through FOX Sports is a gift. I am excited to join this team and can’t wait for the NFL season to start!”

The former linebacker was let go by ESPN in May 2016 after three years as an analyst with the network.

Ray retired from football after the 2012 season when he won his second Super Bowl.

Lewis is eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame next year.