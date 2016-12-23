Perry Hall boys basketball cruises past Poly

NOTTINGHAM, Md. - It was billed as a matchup between two of the top boys basketball teams in the Baltimore area. The Perry Hall Gators didn't see it that way.

Perry Hall ran away with an 83-60 victory over Poly on their home floor Thursday night.

Anthony Higgs scored a game-high 24 points for the Gators. Laquill Hardnett had 15 points.

The Engineers got a team-high 17 points from both De'Vondre Perry and Demetrius Mims.

Perry Hall improves to 6-0 on the season. Poly drops to 5-2.

