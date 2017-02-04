Patterson boys, St. Frances girls grab wins

Shawn Stepner
9:37 PM, Feb 3, 2017
34 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Patterson High School boys basketball team and St. Frances girls basketball team both scored big wins on Friday night.

Patterson beat Dunbar 49-47. Marvin Price had 18 points and eleven rebounds for the Clippers. Christion Adams added nine points and ten boards.

St. Frances (23-0) remained undefeated on the season topping Seton Keough 51-41. Angel Reese had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in the victory.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerABC2 and Facebook

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top