Patterson boys, St. Frances girls grab wins

BALTIMORE, Md. - The Patterson High School boys basketball team and St. Frances girls basketball team both scored big wins on Friday night.
Patterson beat Dunbar 49-47. Marvin Price had 18 points and eleven rebounds for the Clippers. Christion Adams added nine points and ten boards.
St. Frances (23-0) remained undefeated on the season topping Seton Keough 51-41. Angel Reese had 16 points, 14 rebounds and four assists in the victory.
