Unusual winter red tide bloom hits Florida

With a near-record warm December, some areas of the country including Florida are seeing what's known as a red tide bloom.

The red tide bloom happens when algae becomes so numerous that they discolor coastal waters. It can irritate skin or lungs and can also lead to fish kills.

"You can feel a lot in your chest mostly where it affects. It does keep people away but a lot of them still come down from that zero degree weather and this doesn't seem to matter to them," Timothy Bosh of Eagle Parasail said.

While Florida officials say the Gulf area is safe to swim in, they recommend avoiding more contaminated areas until the red tide goes away.

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android.