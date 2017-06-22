Experience some of Maryland's best trails at Patapsco Valley State Park

Nicknamed "Moab of the east" because of extensive trail network
70 camping sites at Hollofield, open until Oct. 31
The park extends along 32 miles of the Patapsco River, encompassing 16,043 acres and eight developed recreational areas.
The southern areas of the park are rich in history, while the northern McKeldin area provides scenic trails and a secluded retreat to nature. Vogelpohl said this past summer, the southern areas had to close every weekend except for one because they hit capacity.
"A lot of the other areas are really overused, kind of loved to death," he said. "It's good to get somewhere and feel like you're kind of away and your family might actually have a spot kind of to themselves."
The McKeldin area is also home to the park's disc golf course, which is one of the best and most challenging courses in the state.
Though the park has more than 200 miles of trails, there isn't a trail that connects all of the areas of the park. As it stands now, visitors have to drive to the various areas of the park.
Vogelpohl said he's working on creating a backpacker trail that would help connect the areas. Once complete, hikers would be able to start in the McKeldin area and hike to Hollofield, camping overnight. He hopes to have the trail open next year.
Right now is a great time to visit the park. Temperatures are cool and fall foliage in full effect. Camping sites are open until Oct. 31, giving your family the perfect excuse to spend a weekend in nature.
Many areas of the park can reach capacity over the weekends. Follow Patapsco Valley State Park on Twitter to receive updated closure information.