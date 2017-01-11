LIST: Favorite ski resorts near Baltimore

Wisp Resort

296 Marsh Hill Road, McHenry, MD 21541, 301-859-3159, wispresort.com

Overview: Maryland's only ski resort. Elevation is 3,115 feet with 700 foot vertical drop and 172 acres of skiable terrain. It has 34 trails and seven chairlifts. Ninety percent of skiable terrain is equipped for snowmaking.

Other amenities: Snow tubing, mountain coaster, ice skating rink, cross country skiing, snowshoeing

Driving distance: 2 hours, 54 minutes

Why I love it: It's Maryland's only ski resort! Plus, it's proximity to Deep Creek Lake make the views fantastic. My family has made several trips to Wisp over the years and I continue to get out there as often as I can. Since it's so far west, Wisp usually gets a few good snow storms, making the mountain a nice mix of natural and blown snow. And, Mondays are deal days! Lift tickets are discounted to $49, which includes rentals and 1 hour clinic.

Whitetail Resort

13805 Blairs Valley Road, Mercersburg, PA 17236, 717-328-9400, skiwhitetail.com

Overview: Elevation is 1,800 feet with a 935 foot vertical drop. There's 23 trails, two terrain parks and nine lifts. The resort has complete snow making coverage.

Other amenities: Snow tubing,

Driving distance: 1 hour, 33 minutes

Why I love it: I love all of the blues and blacks on this mountain and I really enjoy that they're separated from most of the greens. I'm a pretty advanced skier and enjoy having some space on the mountain. At Whitetail, I stick to the Whitetail Express Quad and the Expert's Choice Quad so I can stick to blues and blacks. And, it's an easy drive on I-70. And for all you college students (or those with college IDs) Wednesdays are college days and nights, with a four lift ticket for just $36!

Liberty Resort

78 Country Club Trail, Carroll Valley, PA, 717-642-8282, libertymountainresort.com

Overview: Elevation is 1,190 feet with a 600 foot vertical drop and 100 acres of skiable terrain. There's 22 trails and eight lifts, with complete snow making coverage.

Other amenities: Snow tubing, ice skating

Driving distance: 1 hour, 18 minutes

Why I love it: It's close. It's got everything you need and just over an hour from Baltimore. There's tons of blue runs and a few great blacks. Personally, I love the blues because I can just cruise. I really like skiing the blues and blacks off of the Eastwind and Strata quad chairs.

Have a favorite resort that's close to home? Let me know, I'm always looking for new places to check out.

Follow Kate Mills on Twitter @KateMills_ABC2 and like her on Facebook

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android