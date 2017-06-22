Discover birds, hiking trails and a nature center at Cromwell Valley Park

Nestled between Providence Road and Cromwell Bridge Road, Cromwell Valley Park hosts 7 miles of hiking tails and walking baths in the heart of Baltimore County.

Just a mile and a half from the beltway, Cromwell Valley Park is home to 460 acres of wild brush, sycamore trees and hundred year old buildings.

Map courtesy Cromwell Valley Park

The Sherwood House now serves as the Cromwell Valley Park Office. Before it was an officer, it was home to Henry Sherwood and his wife Francis Wellington Sherwood. The English style mansion has 27 rooms, including five bedrooms suites, eight bathrooms, five fireplaces and living quarters for up to four servants.

The farm was locally renowned for its apples and peaches. Sales from the farms produce, hay, straw, pigs and chickens netted about $12,000 per year. In 1990, Mrs. Sherwood executed a Deed of Conservation Easement with the Maryland Environmental Trust to preserve the farm.

Fast Facts:

One of five nature centers in Baltimore County

Home to reconstructed lime kilns

Sherwood house was built in 1935 for $37,000

Features a Primitive Technology Laboratory and Barnitorium

In 1994, the Sherwood Farm was purchased by Baltimore County

The park features several family-friendly trails, activities and programs. Join a Ranger-led tour, learn to cook on the Earth oven or see the hawks migrate in September.

Park Director Kirk Dreier said his mission is to introduce people to ideas and concepts of the natural world and the culture of the past.

Upcoming Events:

August 6 - Campfire Cooking: Why roast only hotdogs? Learn to cook gourmet fare over an open fire and be the hit of your next cookout.

August 7 - Summer Wildflower Walk: The fields are in bloom! Take a hike in the Park to discover the wildflowers of late summer.

August 19 - Full Moon Hike: Take a stroll to the “boulder field” to see our 100+ year old Sycamore tree by moonlight and hear stories of previous Park residents.

August 20 - Dam Jam: A celebration of local reservoirs. Music, food, animal talks, history hikes, tours of the Loch Raven Dam, and more.

August 27 - Mud & Fire: Using clay from White Marsh Run, learn how native people made pottery using their tools and techniques.

