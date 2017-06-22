Discover birds, hiking trails and a nature center at Cromwell Valley Park

Nestled between Providence Road and Cromwell Bridge Road, Cromwell Valley Park hosts 7 miles of hiking tails and walking baths in the heart of Baltimore County.
Just a mile and a half from the beltway, Cromwell Valley Park is home to 460 acres of wild brush, sycamore trees and hundred year old buildings.
The Sherwood House now serves as the Cromwell Valley Park Office. Before it was an officer, it was home to Henry Sherwood and his wife Francis Wellington Sherwood. The English style mansion has 27 rooms, including five bedrooms suites, eight bathrooms, five fireplaces and living quarters for up to four servants.
The farm was locally renowned for its apples and peaches. Sales from the farms produce, hay, straw, pigs and chickens netted about $12,000 per year. In 1990, Mrs. Sherwood executed a Deed of Conservation Easement with the Maryland Environmental Trust to preserve the farm.
Fast Facts:
One of five nature centers in Baltimore County
Home to reconstructed lime kilns
Sherwood house was built in 1935 for $37,000
Features a Primitive Technology Laboratory and Barnitorium
In 1994, the Sherwood Farm was purchased by Baltimore County
The park features several family-friendly trails, activities and programs. Join a Ranger-led tour, learn to cook on the Earth oven or see the hawks migrate in September.
Park Director Kirk Dreier said his mission is to introduce people to ideas and concepts of the natural world and the culture of the past.