86-year-old planning to climb Mount Everest

An 86-year-old man is set to climb Mount Everest next month during a window of nice weather at the summit.

The Nepal climber hopes to reclaim his title as the oldest person to scale the world's highest mountain.

The grandfather of 17 and great-grandfather of six topped Everest in 2008, claiming the title. Then his record was broken by a then 80-year-old Japanese climber in 2003.

He says he's confident he will succeed and the only program he could face is the unpredictable weather.