Orioles' struggles expose real flaws

Under .500 for the first time since October 3, 2015 -- a reality the Orioles face right now.

Tuesday night's loss to the White Sox is the 11th consecutive road defeat. That's tied for the second-longest streak in team history. It's hard to begin at one particular area that's struggling, but some of these current issues could be seen before Opening Day.

One of the biggest disappointments this year? The lineup.

Fans expected the lineup to be dynamite full of power-hitting prowess after leading the league in home runs last season with 253. But those bats are mostly silent this season.

Mark Trumbo is nowhere near his pace from last season with the long ball -- just 8 home runs through 63 games. Chris Davis is hurt once again and Manny Machado is batting just .218.

The lack of run support isn't helping the continued (expected) struggles of the Orioles' pitching staff.

There's no true ace or a consistent starting rotation.

The bullpen is injury-riddled.

Everyone is throwing beach balls to opposing batters.

Dylan Bundy may be the only bright spot to come from this group in 2017. But even with his successes, he has a propensity to give up homers like others on the staff.

The injury bug has crushed the Orioles, but some changes had to be made before it struck. Now, does Dan Duquette look to make moves before next month's trade deadline?

Are the answers in the minor leagues?

The good news is 99 games remain on the schedule for a team with playoff experience and a stoic manager who excels with reclamation projects.