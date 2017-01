MT&T Bank Stadium will get a $144 million upgrade.

The Board of Public Works voted to allow the Maryland Stadium Authority to accept $120 million from the Baltimore Ravens franchise for the improvements, including escalators and elevators to the top level of the stadium.

The Maryland Stadium Authority will commit $24 million of its own funds toward renovations.

The stadium got an upgrade this past season.

