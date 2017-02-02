Merriman sues Under Armour over trademark

A former NFL players is suing Under Armour accusing them of trademark infringement.

Shawne Merriman and his company Lights Out Holdings claim the Baltimore-based company violated a trademark of "light's out" by marketing NBA star Stephen Curry's shoe line with the name "Curry 3 Lights Out."

The lawsuit says Under Armour also used "light's out" in footwear blogs and for a game on mobile devices.

The former Maryland Terrapin created his own "lights out" celebration after he would get a sack.

The complaint also says Under Armour previously reached a settlement with Merriman in a similar dispute in 2015.