Merriman sues Under Armour over trademark

6:40 AM, Feb 2, 2017
A former NFL players is suing Under Armour accusing them of trademark infringement.

Shawne Merriman and his company Lights Out Holdings claim the Baltimore-based company violated a trademark of "light's out" by marketing NBA star Stephen Curry's shoe line with the name "Curry 3 Lights Out." 

The lawsuit says Under Armour also used "light's out" in footwear blogs and for a game on mobile devices.

The former Maryland Terrapin created his own "lights out" celebration after he would get a sack. 

The complaint also says Under Armour previously reached a settlement with Merriman in a similar dispute in 2015. 

