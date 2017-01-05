McDonogh boys, St. Frances girls get wins

Baltimore, Md. - The McDonogh boys basketball team and St. Frances girls basketball team both grabbed wins on Wednesday night.

McDonogh beat Gilman 69-48. Noah Locke had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles. McDonogh improves to 12-4. The Greyhounds drop to 6-10.

St. Frances stayed undefeated on the season (12-0) as they topped Roland Park Country School 60-44. The Reds' record is now 8-3.

