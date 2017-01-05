McDonogh boys, St. Frances girls get wins

Shawn Stepner
10:23 PM, Jan 4, 2017
30 mins ago

The McDonogh boys basketball team and St. Frances girls basketball team both grabbed wins on Wednesday night.

WMAR
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Baltimore, Md. - The McDonogh boys basketball team and St. Frances girls basketball team both grabbed wins on Wednesday night.

McDonogh beat Gilman 69-48.  Noah Locke had a game-high 20 points for the Eagles. McDonogh improves to 12-4. The Greyhounds drop to 6-10.  

St. Frances stayed undefeated on the season (12-0) as they topped Roland Park Country School 60-44.  The Reds' record is now 8-3.

Follow Shawn Stepner on Twitter @StepnerABC2 and Facebook

Download the ABC2 News app for the iPhone, Kindle and Android

 

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top