Loyola Blakefield names new head football coach

Loyola Blakefield has named Anthony Zehyoue as the Dons new head football coach.

Zehyoue, who has served as an assistant coach for the past two seasons, will replace Brant Hall who stepped down after five seasons as head coach.

“Brant was great to work with these past two years,” said Zehyoue. “He showed a lot of trust in my coaching abilities and a willingness to try new things together. His faith in my ability empowered me, and that says a lot about his leadership.”

Coach Zehyoue attended Louisiana State University where he played as a defensive lineman from 2004-2007. He was a member of the 2007 National Championship team. He earned a bachelor's degree in history and a master's degree in teaching.

“Anthony is the type of teacher and coach Loyola wants molding young men,” said Principal John Marinacci. “By modeling and expecting hard work, care for each other, and accountability, he teaches lessons that go beyond the classroom and field. He brings a high level of passion and care to all aspects of his profession, and I am confident that his new role here will not only benefit our football program, but will also enhance his already measurable impact on our community.”

Zehyoue has primarily coached offensive line at Loyola. He also guided the summer strength and conditioning program, with a focus on increased strength and flexibility.

As a member of the history department, Zehyoue teaches multiple courses of world history, geography, and civil rights.

“My vision is to create a program that produces student-athletes who strive for academic, personal, and athletic excellence, while valuing the charism and mission of the Society of Jesus,” said Zehyoue. “My goal is to provide players with an environment that fosters and supports developmentally appropriate physical and mental health. For me, this means modeling Jesuit values while demonstrating an unselfish dedication to improving the skills and lives of our student-athletes.”

