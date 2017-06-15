Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig suspended

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig has been suspended one game and fined by Major League Baseball for making an obscene gesture to Indians fans on Tuesday night.

Puig flashed the middle finger on both hands at fans sitting behind home plate at Progressive Field after hitting a home run in the second inning. Baseball executive Joe Torre announced the one-game penalty and undisclosed fine.

Puig is appealing the decision. He says he "stooped" to the level of fans who he said were heckling him in the on-deck circle. Puig said that the group of fans kept talking to him after the home run.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke with Puig about the incident -- and says his player regrets the incident.